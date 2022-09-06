Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 107; silver jumps Rs 563

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold rose by Rs 107 to Rs 51,092 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid depreciation in the rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 50,985 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 563 to Rs 54,639 per kg.

The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to 79.90 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,715 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 18.41 per ounce.

''Gold prices rebounded on safe-haven buying with the surge in energy cost in Europe after Russia shut supply of natural gas from key pipeline,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

