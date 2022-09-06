Lebanon's President: TotalEnergies could help Lebanon in maritime demarcation with Israel
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:30 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that France-based oil and gas company, TotalEnergies, could help his country solve maritime demarcation issues with Israel, according to a post from the presidency office on Twitter.
Aoun would make "calls to help in this regard, will increase communications will increase this month," the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Lebanon
- Michel Aoun
- TotalEnergies
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will this time Turkey's restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel last?
Israeli ultra-Orthodox party's spiritual leader dies at 91
Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal
Israel court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker
Palestinians fly to Cyprus in Israeli airport pilot programme