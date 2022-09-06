Lebanon's President: TotalEnergies could help Lebanon in maritime demarcation with Israel

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that France-based oil and gas company, TotalEnergies, could help his country solve maritime demarcation issues with Israel, according to a post from the presidency office on Twitter.

Aoun would make "calls to help in this regard, will increase communications will increase this month," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)