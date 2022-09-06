Left Menu

Italy to cut gas consumption to weather energy crisis

The move comes at a time when energy prices have jumped following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and supplies have been curtailed. The government plans to drop the heating temperature by 1 degree Celsius in industrial and residential buildings, the document said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:07 IST
Italy plans to turn down the heating in homes and businesses to help cut gas consumption by around 5.3 billion cubic metres to reduce the risks associated with a total interruption of gas flows from Russia, the government's saving plan showed on Tuesday.

The government plans to drop the heating temperature by 1 degree Celsius in industrial and residential buildings, the document said. Rome is also in talks with industrial lobby Confindustria to agree a further reduction in gas consumption on a voluntary basis, it added.

