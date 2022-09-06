Left Menu

Punjab: BSF foils attempt to smuggle Heroin worth Rs 22.65 crore in Fazilka

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled AN attempt BY Pakistan-based smugglers to smuggle heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores in Jhangad Bhaini village of Punjab's Fazilka.

06-09-2022
BSF-seized Heroin in Punjab's Fazilka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled AN attempt BY Pakistan-based smugglers to smuggle heroin worth Rs 22.65 crores in Jhangad Bhaini village of Punjab's Fazilka. By acting on a specific input, the troops of 66 Battalion BSF seized 3.775 kgs of heroin worth Rs 22.65 Crores by conducting a massive search in the Fazilka village, officials said.

Earlier on August 25, the BSF in Jammu had foiled a smuggling bid through International Border in the Samba area and recovered about 8 kgs of narcotics. BSF had also recovered a cache of assault weapons at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab on August 23. Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines, three M3 Rifles with four magazines and two pistols with two magazines in the Ferozepur sector were also recovered on the day, which appeared to have been smuggled from Pakistan. (ANI)

