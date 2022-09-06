Chhattisgarh govt to create separate depts for SC, ST, OBC for effective implementation of welfare schemes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the state government will create separate departments for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) for effective implementation of welfare schemes of these communities.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at his residence here, Baghel said till now works related to the SC, ST and OBC communities were being managed by a single department, but now it will be divided into three departments.

The departments will enhance work efficiency and effective implementation of welfare schemes for these communities, he said.

Similarly, advisory committees will be set up for the SC and OBC communities on the lines of the tribal advisory committee functioning in the state, he said.

The chief minister further said that Chhattisgarhiya Olympic sports event will be held in the state, and there will be no age limit for participants.

Apart from traditional sports such as pittul, kho-kho etc, the event will see contests in cricket, volleyball and hockey at village panchayat, development, district and state levels, he said.

Briefing about the other decisions taken during the cabinet meeting, Baghel said farmers will now get short-term loans of up to Rs 3 lakh at zero per cent interest for horticulture, fish and cow rearing.

In order to encourage the establishment of small hydro-power projects, the proposal to extend the Departmental Policy-2012 was approved, he said.

The duration of notification issued for setting up 25 MW small hydro-power projects expired in February this year and it has been decided to extend the period by another 10 years, Baghel said.

The chief minister also said at least 12,489 teachers will be recruited for schools in Bastar and Surguja divisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)