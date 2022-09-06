Left Menu

Minor held for raping 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti

A minor boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, in Jariagarh village in Khunti district in Jharkhand, informed Khunti Superintendent of India Aman Kumar.

ANI | Khunti (Jharkhand) | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:50 IST
Minor held for raping 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor boy was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, in Jariagarh village in Khunti district in Jharkhand, informed Khunti Superintendent of India Aman Kumar. The incident came to light after the victim was found to be four months pregnant in a medical examination, stated the SP.

According to the information, the accused raped the girl four times. On the complaint of the victim, the police arrested the accused on Monday and sent him to the remand home. According to the victim's statement, the boy came to meet the girl outside her school. He took her to a house located in a secluded place and raped her.

"A case of rape of a 16-year-old student of Class 10 has come to light in the Jariagarh area of Khunti. The accused belongs to another community. He is also a minor," the SP told ANI. Reports will ascertain further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022