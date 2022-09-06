Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine as they awaited a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on its condition. ENERGY

* The International Atomic Energy Agency said Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has enough electricity to operate safely and will be reconnected to the grid once backup power restored. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a near "radiation catastrophe" and said the shelling showed Russia "does not care what the IAEA will say."

* European gas prices soared as Russia kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut, bringing fears of a bleak winter for consumers and businesses across the continent. * The Kremlin blamed Western sanctions for the pipeline outages, saying they were "causing chaos" in maintenance work. It also warned it would retaliate if the West followed through with the Group of Seven proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil.

BATTLEFIELD REPORTS * Three civilians including an elderly woman were killed in Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, a senior official said on Tuesday, while rescuers searched the rubble of a residential building hit in Kharkiv city centre.

* Ukraine made its boldest claim yet of success on the battlefield in its week-old counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south. Ukrainian officials posted an image online of three soldiers raising Ukraine's blue and yellow flag on a rooftop purportedly in Vysokopyllya, in the north of Kherson. * Ukraine's southern command said on Tuesday that four Russian ammunition depots had been destroyed in three districts of Kherson region in the previous 24 hours.

DIPLOMACY/POLITICS * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Britain's new prime minister Liz Truss of being unwilling to compromise and mocked her for saying she did not know if the French president was a friend or an enemy.

