Gazprom says it has signed deal for China to pay for Russian gas in national currencies
Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for Russia's gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars.
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said allowing for payments in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan was "mutually beneficial" for both Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Coorporation and would set an example for other companies to follow.
