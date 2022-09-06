Left Menu

Gazprom says it has signed deal for China to pay for Russian gas in national currencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:00 IST
Gazprom says it has signed deal for China to pay for Russian gas in national currencies
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for Russia's gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said allowing for payments in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan was "mutually beneficial" for both Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Coorporation and would set an example for other companies to follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022