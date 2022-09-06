Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi expresses grief over Praygraj building collapse; annouces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident in which a building collapsed in Prayagraj.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:31 IST
UP: CM Yogi expresses grief over Praygraj building collapse; annouces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of life during a building collapse in Prayagraj. "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of a dilapidated building that fell due to rain in district Prayagraj. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted the UP CM's office.

Taking note of the situation, the state chief also directed the concerned officials to reach the spot immediately. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs was also announced to the next of kin of the deceased. "The Chief Minister has directed the concerned DM and police officers to reach the spot immediately. District administration officials have been directed to provide free treatment to the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased," said the CMO in another tweet.

As many as four people died while 10 were left injured after four shops collapsed in Mutthiganj area of Prayagraj, said Police on Tuesday. The SDRF personnel also rushed to the spot to take note of the situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022