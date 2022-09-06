India's net zero target not good enough but country more ambitious than ever: Aus tech bizman

India's target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 is not ambitious enough, but the reduction in technology costs and risks can be seen as an encouragement for several economies, tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes said on Tuesday.

Brookes, the co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian, a collaboration software company, made the comments during a session on 'Investing in Renewable Energy: Collaboration through Technology' at the Australia India Leadership Dialogue, 2022, here.

''I think India's 2070 target is not ambitious enough considering what the planet needs but India definitely is more ambitious now than it has been in the past. What we have been seeing in the last 10 years in most of economies is that the ambition is growing. As technology costs come down, risks come down. This encouragement is a good thing,'' he said.

During the Conference of Parties-26 in November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a pledge that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

''When we choose to take climate action, we can do it with the huge amount of technology available. We need to be aware there is a lot to gain by leaning into opportunities and ambition for both India and Australia on addressing climate change,'' Brookes said.

Over 100 business, academic and government leaders from Australia and India participated in the event.

Combatting new geopolitical threats, new opportunities in the clean tech sector, harnessing global tech talent and skills, and transforming service delivery in everyday life are among the areas discussed during various sessions during the day-long event.

Brookes said the relationship between India and Australia is significant for tech talent.

''India's tech talent is world-class, and we want to hire the smartest technical minds across the country. Since opening locally in 2018, India has become home to our fastest growing research and development site globally, and our doors are now open to talent across all of India,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)