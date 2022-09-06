Maha: Ex-MP Raju Shetti claims to get PM scheme aid though not eligible

Former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti on Tuesday claimed he has been getting monthly financial aid of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY) though not eligible whereas many deserving farmers are deprived of the benefit. By the virtue of being a former MP, Shetti gets a monthly pension and is not eligible to be a beneficiary of the PMKSY which covers farmers who have no sources of income.

"As per the Union government's rules, I am not eligible to receive the financial assistance of Rs 2,000. However, on May 31, I received Rs 2,000 for the 11th time," the Swabhimani Paksha chief told PTI.

He claimed the names of many eligible farmers are missing from the list of PMKSY beneficiaries. Shetti, who had represented the Hatkanangle constituency in the Kolhapur district, on Tuesday visited the tehsil office at Shirol and submitted a fresh letter requesting the removal of his name as the PMKSY beneficiary. Tehsildar Aparna More Dhumal confirmed Shetti's visit and his demand but refused to comment. "Earlier, when I received the sixth instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Yojana into my bank account, I returned the money to the Union government. I also enclosed a letter asking the government officials to remove my name from the list of beneficiaries," the farmer leader claimed.

