Traffic Police to conduct seatbelt awareness drive in Mumbai

With an aim to spread the importance of wearing front and rear seat belts in vehicles, the Mumbai Traffic Police will conduct an awareness drive in the city, said the officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The officials also stressed that the wearing of the seat belt is compulsory.

"Generally in the city, people don't buckle up the back and rear seat belt. The motor vehicle act says it's compulsory to wear all the seat belts, and there is a penalty of two hundred rupees for offending the rules," Mumbai central Traffic DCP, Raj Tilak Roshan told ANI. He also addressed the recent accidents which served as an eye opener for the public with regard to safety on road.

"The incident of businessman Cyrus Mistry's accident is an eye opener and rules must be followed. It's compulsory for the drivers to ask the passengers to wear their seat belts if not found we will penalise the taxi drivers," he added. Earlier, the driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider said Palghar Police sources on Sunday.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told. (ANI)

