US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after selloff

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors returned from the Labor Day weekend to pick up beaten-down stocks following a recent selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.35 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 31,343.79. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.63 points, or 0.17%, at 3,930.89, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 12.16 points, or 0.10%, to 11,643.03 at the opening bell.

