Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi stages bike rally demanding permission for immersion of Ganesh idols from Telangana Govt

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Tuesday staged a bike rally in Tankbund in Secunderabad as a mark of protest against the Telangana government for preventing the immersion of Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bhagwanth Rao, the president of Bhagya Nagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi said, "To bring the pressure on the government for smooth conducting of 'Nimmajan' (Immersion) of Ganesh idols, a bike rally program is organised."

"The police officials are stopping it. Dharmic Utsav cannot be made a political avenue. We warn the Chief Minister that they cannot put pressure on the Dharmic Utsav and co-operate to finish it," Rao added. Mahipal Reddy, karyakarta of Ganesh Utsav committee said, "We are doing our preparations as there is no clarity from the government, there is no agenda. The police officials are stopping us from doing it saying there are assembly sessions today."

It warned that it will go ahead with the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussain Sagar on September 9 (Friday), as it is 'Ananta Chaturdashi'. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers his blessings on the people. People worship Lord Ganesha in their homes, temples and pandals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

