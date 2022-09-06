Left Menu

Actor Archana Gautam alleges misbehaviour by TTD employees, says Rs 10,500 was asked for 'quick' darshan

Actor and Congress leader Archana Gautam alleged on Monday, that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees demanded Rs 10,500 from her for Darshan at the Temple in Tirumala, despite of her having darshan ticket.

Actor and Congress leader Archana Gautam on Monday alleged that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) employees demanded Rs 10,500 from her for darshan at the Temple in Tirumala, despite of her having a ticket. According to Archana, she went to have the darshan of Lord Venkateshwar in Tirumala. After she could not do that on Monday, she approached the TTD office for some arrangements.

But, the TTD employees allegedly asked for Rs 10,500 for arranging a quick darshan. Archana said that she got furious at this and questioned the management. She also alleged that while she was recording her selfie video, some of the staff misbehaved with her and tried to push her out of the office

However, the TTD has also given its clarification on the matter. According to a TTD official, there was a misunderstanding between the devotee and TTD staff and a small heated argument took place and she left the spot. They said that a Darshan was arranged for her today.

TTD is an independent trust which manages the temples including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh Earlier on August 29, TTD had reiterated that devotees should not trust misleading campaigns about delays in receiving refunds on their caution deposits.

TTD filed a complaint at the Tirumala Two town Police Station against TDP MLC B. Tech Ravi for the deceitful campaign against TTD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

