Daily purchase limit of moong, urad for MP farmers raised to 40 quintal per farmer

The Centre on Tuesday hiked the daily procurement limit of moong and urad to 40 quintals per farmer in Madhya Pradesh from 25 quintals earlier.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture has ''relaxed the existing limit of 25 quintals for purchase of moong and urad under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the summer season 2021-22 for farmers in Madhya Pradesh. It has been now increased to 40 quintals per farmer per day'', an official statement said.

On the instructions of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the exemption limit has been approved for the Madhya Pradesh farmers.

Earlier, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Patel met Tomar to discuss the problems faced by the farmers of the state. Patel said pointed out that farmers who were having more quantity of summer moong with them were facing problems due to the purchase limit of 25 quintals per day per farmer.

