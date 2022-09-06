Left Menu

Fire breaks out near ordnance depot in Gurugram

A fire broke out in the vicinity of an ordnance depot here on Tuesday, damaging three buses, a few shanties and plastic water tanks, a fire department official said.No one was hurt in the incident. According to a fire officer, the fire broke out in a plastic water tank godown on Sheetla Mata Road at around 1115 am.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:46 IST
No one was hurt in the incident. According to a fire officer, the fire broke out in a plastic water tank godown on Sheetla Mata Road at around 11:15 am. ''On receiving the information, two fire tenders were sent to the spot. Due to which the fire could not spread to the surrounding area and a major accident was averted. In the fire, plastic tanks, a few shanties and three buses were burnt to ashes,'' said Dinesh Kumar, the fire officer.

Locals said fearing the fire, people living in a nearby slum came out of their shanties. Some of them even tried to put out the blaze. The fire was finally controlled by a fire brigade team. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

