Left Menu

Poland's KGHM to work with Romanian Nuclearelectrica on small reactors

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:59 IST
Poland's KGHM to work with Romanian Nuclearelectrica on small reactors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's KGHM signed a memorandum of understanding with Romanian SN Nuclearelectrica for cooperation in the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the Polish copper producer said on Tuesday.

Last year, Romania said last it would partner with U.S. firm NuScale Power to build small nuclear reactors, while KGHM and NuScale signed a deal in February to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, aiming to have the first one operational by 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022