Poland's KGHM to work with Romanian Nuclearelectrica on small reactors
Poland's KGHM signed a memorandum of understanding with Romanian SN Nuclearelectrica for cooperation in the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the Polish copper producer said on Tuesday.
Last year, Romania said last it would partner with U.S. firm NuScale Power to build small nuclear reactors, while KGHM and NuScale signed a deal in February to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, aiming to have the first one operational by 2029.
