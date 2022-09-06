Spain's PM: We need to prepare for a total cut off of Russian gas supply

Europe has to prepare for the worst-case scenario: a total cut off of Russian gas supplies this winter, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday.

"We don't know what is going to happen... Nobody knows... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin probably doesn't even know what steps he is going to take, but the most likely is a total cut-off of Russian gas to Europe," he said during a speech to the upper house of the parliament.

Sanchez also ruled out imposing energy rationing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)