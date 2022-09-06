Mexico's 2023 budget won't contain tax increases, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:23 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the country's 2023 budget will not contain increases in taxes or energy tariffs.
The Finance Ministry is set to present the budget to the lower house of Congress on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
- Congress
Advertisement