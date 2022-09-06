Left Menu

Mexico's 2023 budget won't contain tax increases, president says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:23 IST
Mexico's 2023 budget won't contain tax increases, president says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the country's 2023 budget will not contain increases in taxes or energy tariffs.

The Finance Ministry is set to present the budget to the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022