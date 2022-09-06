Left Menu

Dutch cities can use former Gazprom unit contracts for now, says minister

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:36 IST
Dutch municipalities can continue using gas supply contracts with SEFE energy, an operation formerly owned by Russia's Gazprom, until at least Jan. 1, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

Rob Jetten had previously told the 120 Dutch municipalities involved to end their contracts with the company.

