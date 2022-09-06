Left Menu

Dutch bakeries face threat of closure as energy costs surge, industry body says

Energy contracts for many bakers have expired or are set to expire this year, with power bills sometimes jumping from 3,000 euros ($2,968) a month to 30,000 euros a month, Zengerink said. "That's not a cost you can pass on to customers for a loaf of bread." The association is lobbying the Dutch government to temporarily scrap tax on energy and to drop its opposition to a an energy price cap imposed in some European countries. Others in the food sector were also suffering from rising costs.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:40 IST
Dutch bakeries face threat of closure as energy costs surge, industry body says

A surge in energy prices is threatening a wave of closures across the Dutch bakery sector, its industry lobby warned on Tuesday, with some businesses saying costs have risen as much as tenfold.

Dutch inflation hit 12% in August, Statistics Netherlands said on Tuesday, driven largely by a 151% year-on-year leap in gas and electricity prices. "I am hearing from a lot of entrepreneurs that if this holds up for much longer, they'll have to close up shop," said Marie-Helene Zengerink, general manager of the Dutch Association for Bread and Pastry Bakers, which has 1,600 affiliated bakers.

"We are talking about a lot of family businesses. It's a real emergency." The association took out a full-page ad in the Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad newspaper on Tuesday, appealing to the government to do something about runaway energy costs.

Governments across Europe have pushed through multibillion-euro packages to protect companies and households following a jump in power prices, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine helped drive the cost of gas sharply higher. Energy contracts for many bakers have expired or are set to expire this year, with power bills sometimes jumping from 3,000 euros ($2,968) a month to 30,000 euros a month, Zengerink said.

"That's not a cost you can pass on to customers for a loaf of bread." The association is lobbying the Dutch government to temporarily scrap tax on energy and to drop its opposition to a an energy price cap imposed in some European countries.

Others in the food sector were also suffering from rising costs. Dutch online grocery delivery company Picnic, with annual sales of roughly 450 million euros, said it was halting deliveries of frozen goods. "The energy crisis has hit our ice supplier so much that it can no longer make sustainable dry ice," Picnic said.

Customers will not be able to order frozen pizzas, meals or ice cream until it has found an alternative supplier, it said. ($1 = 1.0120 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022