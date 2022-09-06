The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for a safety zone around Europe's biggest nuclear power station, describing extensive damage inspectors had found at the plant on the front line. ENERGY

* Russia's Gazprom says it has signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars. * The International Atomic Energy Agency said Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has enough electricity to operate safely and will be reconnected to the grid once backup power resumes.

* European gas prices soared as Russia kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut, bringing fears of a bleak winter for consumers and businesses across the continent. BATTLEFIELD REPORTS

* Three civilians including an elderly woman were killed in Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, a senior official said, while rescuers searched the rubble of a residential building hit in Kharkiv city centre. * Ukraine made its boldest claim yet of success on the battlefield in its week-old counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south. Ukrainian officials posted an image online of three soldiers raising Ukraine's blue and yellow flag on a rooftop purportedly in Vysokopyllya, in the north of Kherson.

DIPLOMACY/POLITICS * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss of being unwilling to compromise and mocked her for saying she did not know if the French president was a friend or an enemy.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown in an awkward encounter with his military chief of staff as he inspected war games in Russia's Far East, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. ECONOMY/MARKETS

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remotely rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as his nation appealed for billions in private investment to rebuild factories and industries destroyed by Russia. * Russia will gradually limit private investors' access to foreign shares issued by companies from designated "unfriendly" countries.

