Left Menu

Dutch cities can use disputed Gazprom unit contracts for now, says minister

The Dutch government on Tuesday changed course and said it would allow a handful of cities, including The Hague, to continue using their gas supply contracts with the German subsidiary of Gazprom until at least Jan. 1. In a letter to parliament, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said that the Dutch government considers the subsidiary as subject to European sanctions on Russia, but it is seeking clarification from the European Commission.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:04 IST
Dutch cities can use disputed Gazprom unit contracts for now, says minister

The Dutch government on Tuesday changed course and said it would allow a handful of cities, including The Hague, to continue using their gas supply contracts with the German subsidiary of Gazprom until at least Jan. 1.

In a letter to parliament, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said that the Dutch government considers the subsidiary as subject to European sanctions on Russia, but it is seeking clarification from the European Commission. He identified the company formerly known as Gazprom Germania as "SEFE Energy Ltd" in the letter and said it was "Russian-owned."

"Given that the German government does have complete control over SEFE but has not yet acquired ownership of its shares, SEFE falls under the sanctions regime," Jetten wrote. Germany's energy regulator said in April it would administer Gazprom Germania -- a trading, storage and transmission business -- in the interests of Germany and Europe, and in June renamed it Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

Jetten had previously told the 120 Dutch municipalities and other public organizations involved to end their contracts with the company by Oct 10, under European sanction rules for contracts open to public tender. Most major Dutch cities that had deals with Gazprom, including Utrecht, have already struck new gas purchasing deals. But The Hague protested that it was unable to find an alternative by the deadline and requested an exemption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022