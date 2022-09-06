Dutch cities can use disputed Gazprom unit contracts for now, says minister

The Dutch government on Tuesday changed course and said it would allow a handful of cities, including The Hague, to continue using their gas supply contracts with the German subsidiary of Gazprom until at least Jan. 1.

In a letter to parliament, Energy Minister Rob Jetten said that the Dutch government considers the subsidiary as subject to European sanctions on Russia, but it is seeking clarification from the European Commission. He identified the company formerly known as Gazprom Germania as "SEFE Energy Ltd" in the letter and said it was "Russian-owned."

"Given that the German government does have complete control over SEFE but has not yet acquired ownership of its shares, SEFE falls under the sanctions regime," Jetten wrote. Germany's energy regulator said in April it would administer Gazprom Germania -- a trading, storage and transmission business -- in the interests of Germany and Europe, and in June renamed it Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.

Jetten had previously told the 120 Dutch municipalities and other public organizations involved to end their contracts with the company by Oct 10, under European sanction rules for contracts open to public tender. Most major Dutch cities that had deals with Gazprom, including Utrecht, have already struck new gas purchasing deals. But The Hague protested that it was unable to find an alternative by the deadline and requested an exemption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)