Punjab govt orders verification of beneficiaries under NFSA

The Punjab government on Tuesday ordered verification of beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act for subsidized foodgrain to weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak here.

It has been decided to go for the verification of beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 so as to ensure that ineligible beneficiaries are kept out of it, the minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued here.

The names of ineligible beneficiaries would be removed during the verification process, he said.

The minister said the exercise will be carried out in the entire state under the supervision of deputy commissioner or sub-divisional magistrate concerned and committees constituted for the purpose.

The lists of the current beneficiaries and the prescribed form would be procured from the district food supply controller and the details of the current beneficiaries whether eligible or ineligible would be recorded in these forms, he said.

The reasons would also be specified for removing the names of beneficiaries found ineligible during the verification process, he added.

Apart from this, the verification in the cantonment areas would be conducted by the DC through a committee formed by him.

The entire verification exercise will be completed by September 30.

There are around 1.43 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act in Punjab. PTI CHS VSD CK CK

