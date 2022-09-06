Indian Railways production units on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23

The production units of Indian Railways are on a fast track to achieving record production in 2022-23, said the officials on Tuesday. The productions units which are pacing up towards the record include Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala, Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) at Bengaluru and Rail Wheel Plant at Bela.

"All Production Units of Railways are performing excellently. They are supplying the ever-increasing requirement of Rolling Stock for Indian Railways. All the Production Units continue to get modernization inputs in the form of the latest M&P, Sheds and facilities. Even during the period of COVID time, the Railway Production Units continued to support the railway sector by producing coaches by following the prescribed COVID norms," read a statement by the Ministry of Railways. The ICF, RCF and MCF are coach Manufacturing units which are making Vande Bharat, LHB, EMUs, MEMUs, Vistadome and other coaches. It is to the credit of ICF that the first indigenous Trainset was designed and manufactured in just 18 months and called T18.

Two such trains are already running between Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra. Now trials of the newer version of Vande Bharat are going on. Indian Railways is planning to induct another 75 Vande Bharat trains by August'23 as per the vision of the Prime Minister. The CLW, BLW and PLW are locomotive manufacturing units. which manufacture advanced Electric locos i.e. WAG9 and WAP7. Modern energy efficient 12000hp and 9000hp Locomotives will also be made soon at these Production Units.

Further RWF and RWP are the wheels and wheelsets producing units, supplying all types of Rolling Stocks. "Rail Wheel Plant Belapur and Rail Wheel Factory Yehlanka have collectively produced 92118 wheels in this FY(till August), which is 6.5 times the wheels produced last year during the same period. Similarly, production of rail axle has also increased by 7per cent during the same period," the statement added.

The Government has ambitious plans to recapture the freight market share by Railways from 28per cent at present to 40 per cent in the next 10 years. The funds have also been made available for capacity augmentation, modernization of Rolling stocks, world-class stations and tracks etc.

Accordingly large of Rolling Stocks of Modern types like Vande Bharat and 3-phase EMUs and MEMUs will be produced by the Production Units. "Last year in 2021-22, all the production Units achieved record production. Last year, LHB Coach Production increased by 45per cent and Loco production increased by 34 per cent. This year in 22-23 still higher Production targets has been given to Production Units. Despite some supply chain constraints, all are poised to achieve the same," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement. (ANI)

