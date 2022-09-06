Left Menu

Shimla: NPSKM on strike, demands restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Unite of New Pension Yojana Karamchari Mahasangh (NPYKM) is on a strike in Shimla to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

Members of New Pension Yojana Karamchari Mahasangh. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh unit of New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh (NPSKM)is on a strike in Shimla to seek restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in the state. Presided by its leader Pradeep Kumar, NPSKM has completed the 25th day of the movement.

"Fasting has been started in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies for restoration of old pension and today is the 25th day of fast in Shimla," Pradeep said. On the 25th day of the ongoing fast, MK Kaushal, Charan Mohil, Rajuram, Vinod from the Sirmaur district were present.

He said, "Today, Om Prakash Sharma who raised the slogan of 'Zoiya Mama' on March 3, was appointed as the state spokesperson of the unit." Sharma said, "The employees are struggling to restore the old pension from the beginning and this struggle will continue till the old pension is restored."

He further said that now one month is left of this government and it is expected that this government will restore the old pension.The old Pension Scheme has been an important issue for the next state assembly election. Earlier, seeking to woo the people of the state ahead of assembly polls, Congress announced 10 guarantees including the restoration of the old pension scheme for employees, Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18 to 60 years, creating five lakh jobs and 300 units of free electricity.

The guarantees were announced by state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh in the presence of Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC incharge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla. "Today 10 guarantees have been launched by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Board. We will implement these 10 guarantees. We are not the ones who do 'jumlebaazi'," Baghel said.

Meanwhile, protests for the restoration of OPS have been going on in the state for a long time. (ANI)

