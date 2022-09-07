EPA denies Cheniere request to exempt LNG gas turbines from pollution rule

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday said it has denied a request by leading U.S. LNG firm Cheniere to exempt its gas-fired turbines at its two Gulf coast terminals from a hazadous pollution rule.

"Though EPA is denying Cheniere's request for a special subcategory to comply with the turbines rule, the Agency will continue to work with them and with other companies as needed to assure they meet Clean Air Act obligations," EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said in an e-mail.

Owners and operators of gas turbines had a September 5 deadline to come into compliance with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, which has come into force after an 18-year stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)