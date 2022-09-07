PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Truss to step back from early confrontation with Brussels https://on.ft.com/3x1dhPo - Cost of Truss's plans to ease energy bills must be shared, warns TUC chief https://on.ft.com/3CXWZKO

- EU plans windfall taxes to counter 'astronomic' energy bills https://on.ft.com/3QgpINS - New PM installs close allies in top cabinet jobs https://on.ft.com/3RFzZV4

- Housebuilder Berkeley flags cautious approach to London https://on.ft.com/3TRGFRY Overview

- Liz Truss is to pull back from an early confrontation with the EU over post-Brexit trading rules with Northern Ireland, with Brussels and Dublin hoping for a narrow "opportunity" to reset relations with the new prime minister. - Prime minister Liz Truss must ensure the huge long-term costs of measures to address Britain's energy crisis do not fall on the shoulders of low-paid workers, trade unions have warned.

- Brussels is pushing for national windfall taxes on energy companies' inflated earnings to counter what European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described as "astronomic" electricity bills. - Kwasi Kwarteng was appointed chancellor of the exchequer on Tuesday evening, as prime minister Liz Truss installed her close allies in senior government positions and cleared out backers of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak.

- British high-end housebuilder Berkeley Group is taking a more cautious approach to buying land, in a sign that a cooling housing market and high inflation may slow development activity in the capital. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

