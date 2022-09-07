Two killed in domestic dispute in East Delhi's Guru Angad Nagar

Two persons died after they succumbed to their severe injuries in an alleged stabbing incident in New Delhi's West Guru Angad Nagar area on Tuesday, according to the police. The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and his wife Jyoti who were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday evening, after which the police were called. The Forensic team also reached the spot. The deceased persons have two children, one of whom is 13-year-old and who also sustained sharp injuries. He was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"During treatment, Jyoti, wife of Neeraj, was declared dead by doctors of GTB Hospital and Neeraj, husband of Jyoti, was also declared dead by doctors of Hedgewar Hospital," said an official. According to the police, after inquiry, prima facie it seemed to be a marital dispute. The police had reached the spot after the neighbours heard the noise.

"A case under the relevant sections is being registered," said an official. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

