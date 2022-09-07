More new high-quality public homes delivered in Christchurch

The work to get more people into stable housing is continuing at pace in Christchurch, with six additional homes delivered in partnership between the government and community housing provider Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, says Housing Minister, Megan Woods.

"These new houses in Glovers Road in Halswell, built to the Homestar 7 standard will provide warm, dry homes in a secure and developed community for whānau with schools and services in close proximity. It is the 12th new development delivered by ŌCHT a community housing provider since 2019.

"That is 235 whānau now living in new warm, dry homes and there are more to come.

"It represents a significant investment in public housing in Christchurch and Canterbury. These new homes are environmentally friendly, have high-performance insulation, heating, and ventilation, and were built with increased use of timber to reduce embedded carbon.

"Total investment into the development is now $5.3 million with a 25-year contract for ŌCHT to run it as public housing. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with ŌCHT and working together to build more new public homes in Christchurch," Megan Woods said.

Also in Christchurch, the Government's public housing provider, Kāinga Ora has demolished four older homes and replaced them with ten new four-bedroom homes on Centennial Avenue in Riccarton.

Completed in late August, the Centennial Ave houses are in addition to the 38 new public homes provided this winter in locations across the city, including new housing in Shirley, Woolston, Dallington, Avonside, and Burwood.

This new housing continues the public house building momentum with 420 new homes delivered in Christchurch over the past five years. A further 180 homes are planned for delivery over the coming 12 months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)