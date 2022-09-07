Left Menu

Bihar: Two youths shot dead in Patna

Two youths were shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's capital on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 07-09-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two youths were shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's capital on Wednesday morning. The incident took place near Loha Godam located in Badi Pahari area in Patna City. The area falls under the Bypass police station. The youths were riding on a scooty when unidentified persons opened fire on them and fled. One of the youth died on the spot while the other died on the way to the hospital.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. Patna City SP Pramod Yadav also arrived along with other police officials. The deceased were identified as Chandan Kumar, a resident of Gulzarbagh and Saurabh Kumar alias Golu, a resident of Choti Pahari.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the assailants. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

