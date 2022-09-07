Left Menu

Delhi: Boy drowns in Yamuna during idol immersion

The Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 19-year-old boy from the River Yamuna. He had come there to immerse an idol at Sonia Vihar side in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 19-year-old boy from the River Yamuna. He had come there to immerse an idol at Sonia Vihar side in the national capital. The police said that the information about the drowning was received on Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm, after which it started the operation and recovered the body today.

The police have identified the 19-year-old as Bobby from Kasimpur Lone in Uttar Pradesh and his friends and family have been reported as eye-witness to the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, the police had informed on August 29 that as many as five youths-- Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20)-- drowned in the Yamuna River under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on August 28. After immersion, the idol got stuck in the middle of the river. Then, six boys entered the river, out of which only one managed to come back and five boys drowned, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

