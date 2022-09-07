UP: Bareilly DM bans jeans, t-shirts in office

Employees and officers will not be allowed to wear casuals in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly District Magistrate's office. The administration has also warned the employees and said that if they will violate the official dress code, action will also be taken against them.

The Bareilly district administration has given orders to implement it strictly. This order is being taken positively by the office staff and all are wearing formal clothes. "Government employees and officers should wear formal attire to make them look like they are officers. Those who have to wear casuals can wear it outside. Earlier also written order was issued several times for the dress code. They were asked to wear formal attire and not wear jeans and t-shirts in the office," said District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi.

Shivesh Kumar Gupta, the Administrative Officer, hailed the order of the Magistrate and said that employees should wear formal clothes in the office. "There is a provision of dress code in advance that the normal dress is worn in the office and this is not a new thing. All the seniors in the office come in formal attire only they never wear jeans. Some are our new colleagues wear jeans and t-shirts sometimes but they have also been instructed and they are also managing this very well. So everyone is happy with the dress code and we are not feeling anything different. We are also not feeling forced. This is a good decision as everyone should come in formal attire," said Gupta.

Rahul Gangwar, an employee at Bareilly District Magistrate's office said, "It is a good order. There should be a dress code as we are sitting at the administrative place. In casual it doesn't feel like an office. It's good for the office as the decorum will be maintained." This is not the first time such orders have been issued by the authorities in any office. Earlier, the Uttarakhand government took similar action.

The state government imposed a ban on the wearing of jeans and t-shirts in all government offices. Last year, the Maharashtra Government also imposed a ban on the wearing of a casual dress by the employees in the state secretariat and government offices.

Additionally, back in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also made it mandatory for all officers to come in formal attire to the office. "No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals, and casual attire are allowed in office," CBI director announced last year. (ANI)

