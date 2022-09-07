North Korea 'always welcome' at negotiating table, Japan nuclear envoy says
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 10:58 IST
- Country:
- Japan
North Korea is "always welcome" at the negotiating table, Japan's nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi said on Wednesday as he prepared to meet with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts to discuss their strategy to deal with Pyongyang.
The three nations are tightening their cooperation as tension rises in the wake of recent North Korean moves such as an unusual number of missile launches, with Wednesday's meeting following a gathering of their security advisers in Hawaii last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pyongyang
- North Korea
- U.S.
- North Korean
- Japan
- South Korean
- Hawaii
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan will continue to work with U.S. on bolstering its defences, president says
U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 bln award for loss of Venezuela assets
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more
Tennis-India's Mirza pulls out of U.S. Open with tendon injury
Hyundai supplier accused of child labor violations by U.S. authorities