Forest department rescues Leopard in Nashik

A female Leopard of 3 to 4 years old was rescued by the forest department in Nashik on Tuesday, an officer said. The leopard was found in Nashik's Deolali camp area, from where it will be released back into the forest by the department.

Ganesh Rao Jhole, Forest Officer while talking to ANI said: "A female leopard has been rescued by our team in Nashik's Deolali camp area. It is around 3-4-year-old and is in healthy condition. We will release in a forest soon." Earlier on Monday, the Forest Department West had apprehended four people from Nashik, in connection with leopard skin smuggling.

Pankaj Garg, the Deputy Forest Conservator said on Monday: "Forest Dept West apprehended leopard skin smugglers from Igatpuri Aboli village in Nashik. Four accused have been caught with leopard skin. We are doing the interrogation and will try to investigate if they have any international links."

