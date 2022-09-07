Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting third baby

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his supermodel-wife Behati Prinsloo are set to welcome their third child.

On Monday, Levine, 43, and Prinsloo, 34, stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where Victoria's Secret model flaunted her baby bump in a silk floral dress, reported entertainment magazine, People.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose (five) and Gio Grace (four).

In a previous interview with the website Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo had talked about the possibility of expanding their family of four.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)