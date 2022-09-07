Uttarakhand: Gurudwara Hemkunt Sahib's portals to be closed on October 10

Left Menu

Shri Hemkunt Sahib Trust Vice President Narendra Jeet Bindra on Wednesday informed that the portals of Gurudwara will be closed on October 10, this year.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:34 IST
Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shri Hemkunt Sahib Trust Vice President Narendra Jeet Bindra on Wednesday informed that the portals of Gurudwara will be closed on October 10, this year. The doors will be closed at 1.00 pm on October 10.

Ever since the opening of its doors on May 22, the Gurudwara observed 2,15,000 devotees visiting it so far. Hemkund Sahib is considered to be the fifth Dham of Uttarakhand.

The Gurudwara management trust has further urged the visitors and devotees to plan their pilgrimage according to the schedule. This Gurudwara is one of the most revered Sikh pilgrimage sites.

Hemkunt Sahib (also known as Hemkund Sahib) is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

