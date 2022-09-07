Left Menu

Putin says developing world being 'cheated' by Ukraine grain deal

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by a landmark grain deal designed to alleviate a looming food crisis.

Speaking at an economic forum in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin took aim at the deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, saying Ukrainian grain exports were not going to the world's poorest countries.

Putin also said some restrictions on Russia's fertiliser exports had been eased, but problems remained as he said he would look to revise the deal to ensure it reaches its original goals.

