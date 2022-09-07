Left Menu

European shares open lower as miners, energy stocks drag

European shares opened lower on Wednesday, with miners and energy firms leading losses, as investors fretted over demand outlook following lacklustre trade data from China. The European oil & gas index was down 2.2%, as of 0720 GMT, while miners lost 2.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:03 IST
European shares open lower as miners, energy stocks drag
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares opened lower on Wednesday, with miners and energy firms leading losses, as investors fretted over demand outlook following lacklustre trade data from China.

The European oil & gas index was down 2.2%, as of 0720 GMT, while miners lost 2.3%. Both sector indexes led declines in the benchmark STOXX 600 index, which dropped 0.9% after notching marginal gains in the previous session.

Data from China showed exports and imports had slowed in August with growth largely missing forecasts as sky-high inflation hindered overseas demand and fresh COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output. European markets have been widely affected by worries of an energy crisis amid soaring prices and the stoppage of Russia's biggest natural gas pipeline to the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022