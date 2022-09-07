Czech minister: Russian gas price cap not solution to EU energy crisis -CTK
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech Republic wants to remove the option of capping Russian gas prices from discussions at a meeting of European Union energy ministers this week, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday, according to the CTK news agency.
Sikela told a Senate committee the measure was a political tool and not a solution to the bloc's energy crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Czech Republic
- Russian
- Senate
- Czech
- European Union
- Jozef Sikela
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine soccer league defies Russian war to begin season
Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russian war
WRAPUP 3-U.S. urges citizens to leave Ukraine as fears grow of Russian attacks on capital
Ukraine warns of powerful response to Russian attacks
German gas storage 80 per cent full, progresses despite Russian cuts