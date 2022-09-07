Czech minister: Russian gas price cap not solution to EU energy crisis -CTK

The Czech Republic wants to remove the option of capping Russian gas prices from discussions at a meeting of European Union energy ministers this week, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday, according to the CTK news agency.

Sikela told a Senate committee the measure was a political tool and not a solution to the bloc's energy crisis.

