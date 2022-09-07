EUROPE GAS-Prompt prices down on soft demand, curve up on supply woes

Left Menu

The Dutch contract for October was down 12.50 euros at 225.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0741 GMT, while the British contract for immediate delivery fell by 90.00 pence to 145 pence per therm. Demand remains weak and below normal levels, which is expected to continue until mid-October, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:22 IST
Dutch and British prompt wholesale gas prices fell on Wednesday morning on soft demand but prices further out on the curve rose on winter supply concerns and proposals for market intervention.

Demand remains weak and below normal levels, which is expected to continue until mid-October, Refinitiv gas analysts said. Despite heavy Norwegian Continental Shelf maintenance, the UK system was over-supplied and LNG cargo arrivals for north-west Europe are mounting up for this month.

However, prices are also expected to remain volatile regarding any new updates on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline closure. The halt of flows means that Europe will lose nearly 1 billion cubic metres of gas supply a month, analysts at ING Research said.

"The market will now likely become increasingly nervous about flows via Ukraine as well as TurkStream," they said. EU energy minsters are due to meet on Sept. 9 to discuss a range of measures to to rein in soaring energy prices. Proposals will aim to cap the price of gas Russia sends to Europe via pipelines, and offer support to electricity producers facing a liquidity squeeze, the EU's chief said on Monday.

Further out on the curve, prices rose. The Dutch contract for winter rose by 16.00 euros to 242.00 euros/MWh while the British Q1 2023 price surged by 412.00 pence to 631.00 pence/therm.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract inched up by 0.72 euro to 70.60 euros a tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

