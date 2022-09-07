Left Menu

Putin blames Germany and West for Nord Stream 1 shutdown

Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Germany and Western sanctions were to blame for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline not being operational and that Ukraine and Poland decided on their own to switch off other gas routes into Europe.

At an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Gazprom could resume flows through Nord Stream 1 if a key turbine was returned to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

