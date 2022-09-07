Left Menu

Dutch hit 80% EU target on gas storage, plan additional buffer

Gas storage facilities in the Netherlands have been filled to 80% capacity ahead of a European Union target date of Nov. 1, the Dutch Economy Ministry said on Wednesday. The government will continue to fill storage facilities in the Netherlands "to create a buffer and absorb potential setbacks", a statement said. The ministry said the largest storage site, Norg, had been filled to 85%.

The ministry said the largest storage site, Norg, had been filled to 85%. The Bergermeer site "will be filled as far as possible above an initial 68% target", while Grijpskerk and Alkmaar will be filled to 100%. European countries, which relied heavily on Russian gas supplies for years, have been rushing to secure alternative sources since war broke out in Ukraine.

"This is of even greater importance now we see Russia cutting off gas supplies for political reasons," Energy Minister Job Jetten said in a statement, in reference to the shutting down of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last week. "We are going to continue to fill our storage facilities to be prepared for the uncertain times in Europe," Jetten said.

