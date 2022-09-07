Left Menu

J-K: JKAS officer placed under suspension for allegedly hurting religious sentiments; panel to ascertain facts

A Jammu Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer was placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments here, according to an order issued by the Rajouri administration.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:36 IST
A Jammu Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer was placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments here, according to an order issued by the Rajouri administration. The administration has also asked committee headed by a senior officer to ascertain facts and submit a report.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, a complaint had been received that the officer "had made some objectionable remarks about a particular religion". "Whereas, this conduct of the officer is not only a violation of service conduct rules, but also an issue of hurting religious sentiments of other community and has the potential of creating Law and Order problem within the district," said the order.

As per the information in the order, the accused officer had allegedly made "objectionable remarks" about a certain religion while having lunch at a restaurant with four of his subordinates during office hours. "There, keeping in view of the above facts, Mr Abdul Rashid Kholi AC Panchayat is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," said the order signed by Kundal.

A committee headed by Pawan Parihar, ADDC, shall enquire into the matter and report within a period of 15 days, the order said. (ANI)

