Putin says Russia will post budget surplus this year, GDP to decline 'around 2%'
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:43 IST
Russia will post a budget surplus this year, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, as the Russian economy is on track to post a small contraction for the year.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin said Russia's budget surplus would come in at 1.5 trillion roubles ($24.5 billion) in 2022, while GDP would fall by "around 2% or a little more."
($1 = 61.22 roubles)
