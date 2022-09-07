Putin says Russia will stop supplying energy if price caps imposed

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on Russia's energy resources.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Putin blasted Europe's calls for a price cap on Russian gas as "stupid", and said Russia would walk away from its supply contracts if the West imposed price caps on Russia's exports.

