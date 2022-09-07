Sterlite Power arm commissions transmission lines in Gujarat

Sterlite Power's Mumbai Urja Marg Transmission Ltd (MUML) has commissioned 400kV Banaskantha, Kansari and Vadavi Transmission lines in Gujarat.

The high voltage transmission line will help in the evacuation of around 1000 MW of renewable power from the pooling station at Bhuj in northern Gujarat to the national grid, a company statement said.

In addition to that, the transmission line, which has been commissioned 4 months ahead of schedule, will significantly augment the available power transmission capacity of the state, taking it from 9300 MW to 11200 MW.

Against India's renewable capacity of 90 GW, Gujarat's contribution stands at around 12 GW. On the back of its strong energy infrastructure, Gujarat aims to establish more than 67 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

''The transmission corridors are critical infrastructure for the nation given their importance in connecting the power surplus centres with the power deficit corners,'' said Manish Agarwal, Director & CEO, India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power.

