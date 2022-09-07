Ukraine reviews option of shutdown at Russian-held nuclear plant - top inspector

Ukraine is looking at the option of shutting down its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for safety reasons and is worried about the reserves of diesel fuel used for backup generators, Kyiv's top nuclear safety expert said on Wednesday.

"The option of switching off the station is being assessed," Oleh Korikov told a news briefing by video link.

