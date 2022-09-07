Putin says Ukraine is threatening Europe's nuclear security at Zaporizhzhia power plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Ukraine was threatening Europe's nuclear security by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said Russia had no military equipment at the facility.

Putin said he trusted a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which visited the power station last week, but criticised the IAEA for not saying that Ukraine was to blame for shelling on the site.

Kyiv and Moscow both blame each other for military attacks on the site which has triggered fears of a Chornobyl-style nuclear disaster at Europe's largest nuclear power station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)